Kelantan menteri besar Nassuruddin Daud tells the two assemblymen who demanded an apology to not twist his words.

PETALING JAYA: Kelantan menteri besar Nassuruddin Daud has refuted claims that he labelled the two opposition assemblymen in the state as individuals who “opposed Islam”.

“(In my speech) I said ‘Islamic struggle’ and I did not say that they are opposed to Islam. You can check. My speech is absolutely clear — ‘Islam’ and ‘Islamic struggle’ are two different things.

“Don’t try to twist my words and say that I said (the two assemblymen) were against Islam. I did not say that.

“Listen back (to my speech) carefully as I spoke in understandable Kelantanese Malay,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Earlier today, Galas assemblyman Syahbuddin Hashim of Barisan Nasional and Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim of Amanah claimed that Nassuruddin referred to them as those who were against Islam.

The menteri besar had allegedly said this during his Friday sermon.

Nassuruddin was alleged to have claimed that the two Kelantan seats Pakatan Harapan-BN won in the recent state polls were now held by those “against Islam”.

Hafidzah and Syahbuddin demanded that Nassuruddin publicly apologise for his statement within seven days or face a lawsuit.

Nassuruddin said he would not apologise as he had not done anything wrong.

“It’s okay, we will look at their legal notice but I have yet to receive it,” he added.