Two Kelantan opposition assemblymen threaten to file a suit against Nassuruddin Daud if he does not apologise.

PETALING JAYA: Kelantan menteri besar Nassuruddin Daud has been given seven days to publicly apologise for his statement that labelled the two opposition assemblymen in the state as anti-Islam.

Barisan Nasional’s Syahbudin Hashim, who is the Galas assemblyman, and Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim from Pakatan Harapan-Amanah, said Nassuruddin had gone too far with his sermon on Friday.

“If the menteri besar fails to apologise publicly, we will follow up and file a civil suit.

“Such a statement should have never been made, especially by the leader of the state,” Syahbudin said at a press conference in Kota Bharu, describing the statement as “extreme”.

He added that the menteri besar should not be so cynical and arrogant when giving speeches in future.

“I also urge religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar, muftis and religious scholars to also give their views on Nassuruddin’s statement.”

Syahbudin said the menteri besar made such a statement about PH and BN because he could not move on after failing to capture all the seats in the Kelantan assembly.

In his Friday sermon, Nassuruddin said Hafidzah, from Amanah, and Syahbudin, from Umno, were anti-Islam.

Yesterday, Kelantan Amanah’s legal bureau spokesman Hisham Fauzi rebuked Nassuruddin, saying PAS does not have exclusive rights to the Islamic struggle.

Hisham said PAS must remember it was once a minority member of the Kelantan assembly in 1978 and should not lord over opposition representatives just because they were not in support of PAS.

He added PAS was keen on following classical Islamic concepts of “kafir harbi” (non-Muslims who can be killed) and “kafir zimmi” (non-Muslims who are compliant under Islamic rule), which were no longer practical in this day and age.

“At Amanah, we feel these concepts must be re-evaluated and understood in a more global Islamic view, where ‘kafir harbi’ is no more, but a compliance to citizenry, as championed by our vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa,” he said.