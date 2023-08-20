Traders are happy as the road closures allow them to use the pavements or the space outside their shops for business.

MELAKA: The state government is to conduct a detailed study of traffic flow around the city centre following a trial run of a 2.3km-long vehicle-free zone yesterday.

Some roads around Banda Hilir were closed for six hours from 6pm.

Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said there was no congestion in the areas involved because traffic from the outer ring roads that were closed, especially around the Stadthuys Building, was well controlled.

The vehicle-free zone will be implemented every Saturday from 6pm to 12 midnight as a trial run. The stretch involves Jalan Istana, Jalan Mahkamah, Jalan Gereja, Lorong Gereja, Jalan Laksamana as well as parts of Jalan Tun Khalil Yaakob and Jalan Merdeka.

Ab Rauf said most traders as well as small businesses in the area hailed the move.

He said the closure of the roads gave the traders the opportunity to conduct their business on the pavements or outside their premises.

“Generally the traders that we met yesterday gave a positive response because they were able to open their shops until late at night and the road closure allowed tourists to stop by their shops,” he said.