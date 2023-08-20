Patriot president Arshad Raji says the Malay rulers would not condone such betrayal of the federalism that has stood for decades.

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has condemned the “anti-government stance” taken by the four states under Perikatan Nasional (PN) over the Merdeka Day logo and theme.

Patriot president, retired army brigadier-general Arshad Raji, said the veterans’ group views seriously a report that Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will have a different logo from that of the federal government to mark our national independence day on Aug 31 this year.

“The proposal by PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari on the use of a different theme and logo for the National Day Celebration in the four PN-ruled states by all counts is seen as betraying the principles of federalism practised in the country.

“Patriot condemns this anti-government stance,” he said in a statement.

“For the opposition political parties to propose a logo and theme when it should come from the present unity government is not only arrogant but plants anti-government sentiments in the country.”

He added that as “defenders of the nation” Patriot members take this action and intent by the opposition very seriously as it sends a “very dangerous signal and sets an implosive precedent”.

He then called out leaders from PAS and Bersatu to speak up on this “dangerous trend” that was proposed by their coalition.

“Never in our history of nationhood since gaining independence in 1957 has there ever been such a stance in the country. Why now?,” he said.

Arshad said that the government must take drastic action against this dangerous act and intent by PN.

He added that the Malay rulers would also not condone such betrayal of the federalism that has been painstakingly cherished by the royalty all these decades.

Putrajaya recently unveiled its Merdeka Day theme of “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan”.