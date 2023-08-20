A total of 230 summonses were also issued for various traffic offences.

PETALING JAYA: The blitz on illegal racers in Penang continued on Friday night with police seizing 50 motorcycles.

The operation was carried out in areas frequented by illegal racers around the state, Bernama reported.

These police operations have been regularly carried out as the racers pose a danger to other road users and the machines are usually heavily modified, with the silencers removed, causing a nuisance to others.

Penang police, in a statement on their Facebook page, said the operation, carried out from 11pm on Friday till 6am yesterday, involved seven officers and 64 personnel.

Police seized 50 motorcycles and arrested four men for racing or riding motorcycles in a dangerous manner.

A total of 230 summonses were issued for various traffic offences.

Such operations will continue, police added.