Chua Wei Kiat says no projects of this type had been reported to be successful in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s Rawang assemblyman Chua Wei Kiat said he will raise objections from residents over the planned construction of the Sultan Idris Shah green energy plant and rubbish incinerator there.

Chua said he and Selayang MP William Leong opposed the incinerator project, which is planned to be built near Bandar Tasik Puteri, Batu Arang and Kota Puteri. It will also be close to M Residence and Bandar Seri Coalfields.

He said the two of them had put forward their views to KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd, the company that would be constructing the facility, in July.

They told the company that the location was unsuitable due to concerns about industrial pollution and the influx of garbage trucks into the area.

Chua said he had also aired his objections while campaigning for re-election.

No incinerator of this sort has been successful in Malaysia to date, Chua said in a Facebook post.

“Therefore, it is unfair to place Rawang and Kuang residents at high risk of pollution.

“Batu Arang is also the former site of a coal mine which is a cause for concern for residents.

“I will raise this issue with leaders once a new state government is formed.”

Yesterday, FMT reported that the residents of Batu Arang, M Residence, Kota Puteri and Bandar Tasik Puteri wanted to meet the incoming Selangor menteri besar to forward their concerns about the effects of the incinerator on the environment.

Rawang Tolak Incinerator Network, which represents the residents, expressed concerns that the combustion of solid waste would result in the production of fly ash, bottom ash, heat energy and toxic gases.

It was also concerned that the plant would cause traffic disruptions, decrease land/house value and produce a foul odour due to the leachate.