Acting domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Ali says the main goal is to make the app more user-friendly.

PETALING JAYA: The government’s Price Catcher mobile app is to undergo a revamp, after attracting only 300,000 users.

Acting domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Ali said the app had been downloaded by 293,499 users – “a small number compared to our population”.

He said the daily visitor count was merely 2,000 people even though the information in the app was very useful.

The app contains a comprehensive list of 480 items, and allows users to access price comparison details for specific products within a 10km radius in West Malaysia and 20km radius in Sabah and Sarawak.

Since its introduction in 2019, the app has undergone changes twice.

“Our main goal is to make it more user-friendly,” said Armizan. The focus would be on promoting and improving the app’s information and interactivity.