One of the bird species that often attracts attention is the hooded bird called ‘hoopoe’.

PETALING JAYA: This year’s Taiping Bird Week event has attracted visitors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India and the Middle East.

The annual event has also drawn many visitors from Singapore, according to Taiping Zoo and Night Safari director Dr Ridhwan Affendi, Bernama reported.

The bird week has been organised since 2017 at the Taiping Lake Gardens.

“Bird watching and bird photography are among the tourists’ favourite activities,” he said after launching the 2023 Taiping Bird Week today.

Ridhwan said one of the migratory bird species that often attracted the attention of visitors was the hooded bird (called “hoopoe”) which makes the Taiping Lake Gardens a stopover destination for its breeding.

The bird will return to its country of origin after the end of winter.

The bird week, which ends on Aug 27, provides various activities such as a photo exhibition of bird species in Taiping, bird-related sharing sessions, the Taiping Bird Race, as well as exhibitions and sales by various agencies.