Rizam Ismail will be the first Barisan Nasional assemblyman in 15 years to be part of the Selangor government.

PETALING JAYA: An assemblyman from Umno, Rizam Ismail, is expected to be sworn in as a Selangor state executive councillor tomorrow, marking the first time in 15 years that Barisan Nasional will be part of the state government.

Rizam, who is the assemblyman for Sungai Air Tawar, had received an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of state executive councillors at Istana Alam Shah in Klang at 2pm, according to a party source.

“Umno got a spot in the Selangor government in line with the spirit of the unity government,” the source told FMT, referring to the alliance of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional in forming the federal government.

According to the source, three others are newcomers to the state government. They are Najwan Halimi and Fahmi Ngah of PKR and Jamaliah Jamaluddin of DAP.

Najwan and Fahmi are the assemblymen for Kota Anggerik and Seri Setia respectively, while Jamaliah represents Bandar Utama.

BN had formed the Selangor government until 2008 when Pakatan Rakyat wrested control of the state at the general election that year.

Earlier today it was reported that Amirudin Shari would be sworn in as the menteri besar for a second term at 11am, putting to rest speculation that the Sungai Tua assemblyman would be replaced.

In the state election last Saturday, PH and BN formed the state government after securing 34 of the 56 state seats.