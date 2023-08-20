The Supreme Council member says it is better to find out what was wrong with the party instead of looking for a scapegoat.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno Supreme Council member, disagreeing with calls for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as president, said it was “better to identify what is wrong than who to blame”.

Puad Zarkashi said relinquishing the presidency did nothing to resolve the problems in the party, as when Najib Razak stepped down following Barisan Nasional’s loss of the federal government after six decades.

“Najib stepped down after he was pressured by a few top leaders, but it didn’t solve anything. In fact some of those who had pressured him to step down contributed nothing to the party and had also left Umno,” he said.

“It is better to identify what is wrong than who to blame,” he told FMT.

Calls for Zahid to step down had been raised following Umno’s poor showing at the recent state assembly elections in six states.

Former vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob had urged the Umno leadership to listen to grassroot members and step down from their posts to restore the party’s image.

Umno won only 19 of the 108 state seats contested, following an equally dismal performance in the general election last November, winning only 26 of 120 seats contested.

Former Umno Terengganu chief Idris Jusoh called for Zahid to step down.

However, Puad said everyone in the party, including Ismail, was equally responsible for Umno’s performance.

He also said he was confident that the party would be able to get back on its feet despite the loss of support among the Malays.