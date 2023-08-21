Mustafa Musa is a first-time senator nominated by the Melaka state assembly, while Susan Chemerai Anding is serving a second term.

KUALA LUMPUR: Two senators took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today.

They are Tabung Amanah Pendidikan Negeri Melaka general manager Mustafa Musa and Susan Chemerai Anding, who was reappointed as a senator for a second term.

Mustafa’s appointment follows his nomination by the Melaka state assembly, and takes effect from July 31, 2023 to July 30, 2026, while Susan was reappointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with effect from today until Aug 20, 2026.

In his speech, Wan Junaidi reminded all senators to think maturely and be free from any external and personal influence, especially those of a political nature.

He also suggested that senators be more proactive and creative in ensuring that their intellectual opinions are communicated to the people through mass media and via social media.

“Currently, the debate inputs from Dewan Negara have received less media attention in general and may give the perception to the public that the Upper House has less impact as one of the branches of the legislative body in the implementation of the Malaysian constitution.

“Therefore, I hope that this situation will soon change to wider and more comprehensive media coverage in the upcoming (Dewan Negara) sittings.

“It is important for the people, in general, to know that the productive and critical opinions and inputs from the honorable members of the Dewan Negara play an important role in approving the motions brought by the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.