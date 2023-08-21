The health ministry says the BL Ledehh Day Cream 2 and the BL Ledehh Night Cream contain mercury while For U Night Cream contains hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate.

Consumers should immediately stop using these products and seek the advice of a health professional if they experience discomfort or adverse effects, said the director-general of health, Dr Radzi Abu Hassan.

Sellers and distributors of the products should stop selling and distributing the three cosmetic products immediately, Bernama reported.

Radzi said the BL Ledehh Day Cream 2 and the BL Ledehh Night Cream were found to contain mercury, Bernama reported.

He said mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products as it could cause damage to kidneys and the nervous system, interfere with the brain development of young children or fetuses, in addition to causing rashes and skin irritation.

For U Night Cream contains controlled substances such as hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate which can only be used with the advice of health professionals.

Radzi said the three substances could cause redness, discomfort, undesired changes in skin colour, hypersensitivity to sunlight, reduce skin protection from harmful ultraviolet radiation, and increase the risk of skin cancer.