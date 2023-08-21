Suhaimi Abdullah says the swearing-in of three Bersatu assemblymen, puts to rest any talk of dissatisfaction.

PETALING JAYA: The issue of Kedah Bersatu being dissatisfied with being given only three state executive councillor posts has been resolved, says its chief Suhaimi Abdullah.

Suhaimi said the swearing-in ceremony, involving three of the party’s assemblymen before Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today, took place smoothly.

“All is well. All (appointed) excos have been sworn in, so this puts an end to the issue,” he told FMT.

The three Bersatu representatives who joined the new exco line- up are Bukit Kayu Hitam assemblyman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad, Suka Menanti’s Dwozahir Ab Ghani and Kubang Rotan’s Salleh Saidin.

Berita Harian reported yesterday that Kedah Bersatu was unhappy the party would be given only three exco posts despite having won 10 seats at the state assembly elections.

Bersatu previously had five executive councillors in Kedah.

PAS has seven executive councillors, including menteri besar Sanusi Nor, who holds eight portfolios in the new state government. Gerakan has one exco.

Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the appointment of every state executive councillor for Perikatan Nasional-led states was done by consensus of all component parties.

“It’s not true that Bersatu is unhappy with being given three exco posts in Kedah; the decision was made by consensus,” he said.

PN formed the state government after winning 33 of the 36 state assembly seats in the Aug 12 polls. PAS won 22 seats, Bersatu 10 and Gerakan one.