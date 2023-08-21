The Sungai Tua assemblyman will serve a second term as menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Pakatan Harapan chief Amirudin Shari has been reappointed Selangor menteri besar.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman took his oath of office before Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at Istana Alam Shah in Klang this morning.

His reappointment puts an end to speculation over the menteri besar’s post after the Aug 12 state election, which was won by Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional.

PH and BN will form the state government after securing 34 of the 56 state seats.

It is understood the state executive councillors will be sworn in this afternoon.

However, they failed to retain the two-thirds majority they held for two terms since 2013.

FMT previously reported that an assemblyman from Umno, Rizam Ismail, is expected to be sworn in as a Selangor state executive councillor, marking the first time in 15 years that BN will be part of the state government.

BN had formed the Selangor government until 2008 when Pakatan Rakyat wrested control of the state at the general election that year.

Rizam, who is the assemblyman for Sungai Air Tawar, had received an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of state executive councillors at Istana Alam Shah at 2pm, according to a party source.

According to the source, three other state executive councillors are newcomers to the state government. They are Najwan Halimi and Fahmi Ngah of PKR and Jamaliah Jamaluddin of DAP.

Najwan and Fahmi are the assemblymen for Kota Anggerik and Seri Setia respectively, while Jamaliah represents Bandar Utama.

