Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir says GPS and GRS shouldn’t be tied to a particular West Malaysian coalition.

PETALING JAYA: The East Malaysia coalitions of Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah must stick together as the Borneo bloc without pledging their allegiance to a particular West Malaysian coalition, says an analyst.

Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said the two ruling state coalitions should operate as a “separate political entity altogether”, rather than being tied to peninsula-based coalitions like Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional or Perikatan Nasional.

He said there is no guarantee of any of these coalitions emerging victorious in future general elections.

“You cannot guarantee that GPS or GRS will be with PH in the next election (for example), it all depends on the performance of PH as a whole. What happens if PN (wins enough seats and) forms the next government (on its own)? I think you cannot preempt things like that,” he told FMT.

Similarly, Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s Lee Kuok Tiung said the proposed Borneo bloc involving GRS and GPS needs to materialise sooner, to ensure the ruling state coalitions would be united in deciding on federal level matters.

“We must be prepared to deal with a hung Parliament where no one has a simple majority to form the government. Like at the federal level, political intrigue was needed to form the unity government.”

Lee said West Malaysian coalitions tend to have a “big brother” attitude towards their eastern counterparts, adding that this is particularly observable through the allocation of Cabinet posts.

“But Sabah and Sarawak have never asked for more than they deserve. Sabah and Sarawak only demand for their rights as stated under the Malaysian Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution,” he said.

The Sarawakian and Sabahan coalitions are currently partners in the federal government with PH and BN, but had given PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin their backing when he was prime minister.

Prior to the 15th general election last year, GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg said the coalition’s support will go to the party that can form a strong and stable federal government.

The two Borneo coalitions gave their support on the condition that Putrajaya gave Sabah and Sarawak its rights, based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Earlier this week, Sabah Progressive Party president Yong Teck Lee had called for PH, BN and PN to stay out of the state election which must be held before Oct 9, 2025. SAPP is a member of both GRS and PN.

However, GRS chairman Hajiji Noor said the coalition will apply the “unity government” formula in the next state election as it should not separate itself from its federal partners.