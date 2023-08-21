The by-election is to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Pahang state assemblyman Johari Harun on Aug 17.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission will hold a special meeting on Aug 24 to set key dates for the Pelangai state by-election in Pahang.

The by-election was brought about by the death of state assemblyman Johari Harun on Aug 17.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said the meeting would discuss the dates for issuance of the writ of election, nomination of candidates, and polling day, which electoral rolls are to be used and other preparations for conducting the by-election.

Ikmalrudin confirmed that EC had been notified by Pahang state assembly speaker Sharkar Shamsudin about the vacancy of the Pelangai seat.

Under the state constitution the vacancy must be filled within 60 days from the date the vacancy was determined by EC, he said.

Johari was among 10 people killed when a Beechcraft Premier 1 business jet aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam last Thursday.