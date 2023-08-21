Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah also reminds newly-appointed exco members to uphold integrity and steer clear of corruption and abuse of power.

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor has reminded the state’s newly-elected assemblymen to focus on serving the people and the state instead of just politicking.

“Enough with the politicking, the people are tired. I am also tired of hearing about it.

“It is time for all elected representatives to wake up and think about the future of this state, country, and the people.

“Make Selangor great again, like what it used to be not so long ago,” Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said in his speech after swearing in Selangor state executive council (exco) members at Istana Alam Shah in Klang today.

The ruler then reminded the new executive councillors to always uphold integrity and steer clear of corruption and abuse of power for their own self-interest.

“Although I have made this reminder in every speech, I feel that it still warrants repetition to remind you of the importance of having integrity,” he said.

Earlier today, Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Amirudin Shari was sworn in as menteri besar. Later, 10 executive councillors also took their oaths of office before Sultan Sharafuddin.

Of the 10, nine are from PH, while one is from Barisan Nasional (BN).

The nine from PH comprise four from DAP, three from PKR and two from Amanah.

BN is represented by Umno’s Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman Rizam Ismail.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said he will chair his first exco meeting at noon on Wednesday, during which he will also announce the respective portfolios for the new exco members.