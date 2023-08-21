Former minister Khairy Jamaluddin says government leaders should not object to a PN-proposed alternative, as PH had done the same before.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has called out Pakatan Harapan ministers and politicians for taking issue with a Perikatan Nasional proposal to use its own National Day logo and slogan in states run by the federal opposition.

Khairy said current federal ministers should not take issue over the proposal because it had already been done in the past, pointing out that Selangor, under Pakatan Harapan, did it last year.

“For me, if ministers want to say that (separate logos and themes) violates the spirit of federalism….you did it in the past too,” he said in an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast with ex-Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

Khairy said opposition parties had previously announced and used their own logo and slogan for the Aug 31 celebrations.

Pakatan Rakyat had their own logo and slogan in 2012, as an alternative to the theme “Merdeka 55: 1Malaysia, Janji Ditepati” coined by the Najib Razak government.

“The initial logo in 2012 was horrible, and then PR released another logo,” he said, referring to the “Sebangsa, Senegara, Sejiwa” theme used by the coalition, which formed the federal opposition at the time.

Last week, PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had said Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu may use the hibiscus-shaped logo and the theme “Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera” for state-level celebrations.

Fadhli, who is Pasir Mas MP, said the unity federal government’s theme should be more neutral as its use of “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” had a political connotation through use of the words Madani and Harapan.

Federal government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil criticised the matter, saying that use of a different logo or theme would only create disunity. “The state elections are over and it is time to put politics aside,” he said last night, Bernama reported.