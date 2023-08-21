State PH chairman Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah says National Day should be celebrated by all regardless of political affiliation.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Pakatan Harapan has praised menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar for his decision to use the official National Day logo and theme despite a proposal for Perikatan Nasional states to go their own way.

Terengganu PH chairman Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said Samsuri’s call should be emulated by the other Perikatan Nasional state governments.

“National Day should be celebrated by all regardless of our political affiliation. Whatever our differences we have should be set aside to build a better nation,” he said.

Samsuri had earlier this evening told FMT that his government would use the National Day logo and theme chosen by the federal government.

Yesterday, PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari unveiled a proposed alternative for use by the state governments of Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. He suggested the theme Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera and a logo resembling a hibiscus, the national flower.