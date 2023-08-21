The memory puck was found to be in good condition, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

PUTRAJAYA: A Singaporean air accident investigation team is assisting in retrieving data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the light aircraft that crashed at Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Thursday.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) had successfully extracted the “memory puck” from the aircraft’s black box on Saturday.

“The memory puck has been removed from the black box and was found to be in good condition,” he said at the transport ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Loke said the CVR was sent to a lab in Singapore yesterday to retrieve the last 30 minutes of the voice recording data.

MORE TO COME

