Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says investigations are still ongoing and for now, the crash is considered an accident.

SHAH ALAM: Police have classified the deaths of the 10 victims in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam last Thursday as “sudden death” for now.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said that investigations were still ongoing and for now, the crash is considered an accident.

“We will wait for the report from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is expected in a month, for further action, if necessary,” he told a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters today.

He advised the public against making any speculation on the incident.

“If there is any information, pass it on to the police for further investigation. That is best,” he added.

Eight of the 10 victims were six passengers and two crew members aboard the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light aircraft. The other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver, who were hit by the crashing plane.

The passengers were Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun, 53; Taufik Zaki, 37; Khairil Azwan Jamaludin, 43; Shaharul Amir Omar, 49; Naim Fawwas Muaidi, 35; and Idris Abdul Talib @ Ramali, 41.

Also killed were the pilot, Shahrul Kamal Roslan, 41, and co-pilot Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, 45. The two civilians were food delivery rider Hafiz Salleh, 32, and p-hailing driver Sharipudin Shaari, 51.

The ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang airport at the time.