More than 8,300 motorists, 300 commercial and service vehicles, and over 40 motorcyclists were caught speeding.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police issued 8,718 summonses to road users caught speeding in a speed camera operation that began yesterday.

Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department deputy director Nasri Omar said most of the summonses (8,352) were issued to motorists.

A total of 322 summonses were issued to commercial and service vehicles, and 44 to motorcyclists.

“A K170A summons notification for speeding over the speed limit will be sent by registered post to the vehicle owner to the address listed in the driver’s licence.

“All summonses for speeding can be settled at any district traffic police offices in the country,” he told Bernama today.

Nasri said the operation using speed cameras is being carried out to remind all road users to obey the traffic rules in the country.

He said that driving above the set road speed limit was one of the main causes of road accidents in this country as it leads to drivers losing control of their vehicles.