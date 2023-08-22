Abdullah Mohamed was found guilty of brutally abusing his nine-year-old, causing her death.

PETALING JAYA: An ex-soldier was sent to the gallows by the Seremban High Court after he was found guilty of murdering his nine-year-old daughter.

Justice Rohani Ismail handed Abdullah Mohamed the death penalty after the 41-year-old failed to raise reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case, Bernama reported.

Abdullah was charged with murdering Nur Aina Nabihah at a house in Lukut, Port Dickson, on Jan 31, 2018.

Rohani said Abdullah’s defence was merely a denial.

“The court orders you to be hanged until you die at a date which will be specified later,” she was quoted as saying.

Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin and Ala’uddin Baharom prosecuted while Abdullah was represented by two lawyers.

Sharifah told the court Abdullah had brutally abused the victim till she suffered serious injuries to her abdomen.

He had also stomped and kicked the victim till she died.

Injuries sustained were both external and internal, especially to the head, neck and abdomen, she added.

“For a girl to be stomped and kicked by her own father … it is inhumane.

“What happened to protecting, caring and loving your own children?”

A total of 19 prosecution witnesses testified in the case.