A GPS leader says disputes could arise over three state assembly seats won by PSB which were also contested by GPS member parties.

PETALING JAYA: A proposed merger between the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) could lead to squabbles within the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in future elections, according to a GPS leader who declined to be named.

PDP, led by Tiong King Sing, is a member of GPS while PSB, led by Wong Soon Koh, is an opposition party which has a confidence and supply arrangement to support GPS.

While the decision of the two parties to merge strictly had nothing to do with GPS, “the concern is that it will lead to issues down the road, especially where seats are concerned”, FMT was told.

“That is why the merger should be discussed by GPS and endorsed by all its component parties,” said a source. “The merger should not be made unilaterally, but PDP and PSB seem to be going about it unilaterally”.

He told FMT that PSB holds three state seats – Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba’Kelalan. Traditionally, these seats are contested by GPS components. If the merger takes place, it would not mean the new party would inherit the right to contest the seats, he said.

Despite the potential problem with seats, he viewed the merger as a positive development for GPS. “We’ll gain because it means that there is practically no opposition. PSB is the main opposition party in Sarawak. The only issue we have to work out now is the details.”

The Bawang Assan and Engkilili seats had been traditionally contested by GPS component member Sarawak United People’s Party, the former party of PSB president Wong.

PSB was formerly the GPS-friendly United People’s Party until it decided to join the opposition in 2019.

Ba’Kelalan was traditionally contested by PDP. The current assemblyman is Baru Bian of PSB and a former PKR vice-president, who is currently serving his third term.

PDP president Tiong had said the merger with PSB would be finalised in December. The two parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in July.

Snowdan Lawan, the head of GPS component Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s youth wing, said the merger is still something purely between PDP and PSB for now, but must be agreed to by all GPS components.

PSB was the biggest opposition bloc in the Sarawak state assembly with its three assemblymen, but has since pledged its backing for the state government. Wong is still the state opposition leader.