Lee Chean Chung says the ministry has no right to seize any publication it deems inappropriate unless a ban has been gazetted.

PETALING JAYA: A PKR MP has criticised a home ministry raid on a bookshop in Kuala Lumpur last Friday, which saw ministry officials seizing two books.

Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung urged the ministry to explain the reasons for the raid on Toko Buku Rakyat and the seizure of the two books.

It was reported that officials seized one copy of a book on Karl Marx (“Marx Sang Pendidik Revolusioner” or “Marx the Revolutionary Educator”) by Robin Small, and a copy of local author Benz Ali’s poetry collection (“Koleksi Puisi Masturbasi”).

Lee claimed the raid and seizure were excessive and beyond the officials’ jurisdiction under the law.

“The home ministry has no right to enforce Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act and seize any publication it deems inappropriate.

“The home minister’s order to ban any publication is only valid after the order is gazetted,” the PKR communications director said in a statement today.

Lee said the raid and seizure were not in line with the unity government’s Malaysia Madani spirit, which he said emphasises respecting differences in opinions.

He also claimed the raid could threaten the stability of the unity government, pointing out that it came so soon after the Aug 12 state elections.

“Therefore, I urge the home ministry to conduct an internal investigation and correct its procedures and goals of enforcement immediately,” he said.

Malaysiakini had reported that four officials from the ministry raided Toko Buku Rakyat at Wisma Central on Friday afternoon.

Legal rights group Lawyers for Liberty also criticised the raid, saying it was “unlawful and ignorant”.