The Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association president says he aims to bring the voice of NGOs to Parliament if elected.

JOHOR BAHRU: Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association (PKPKL) president Samsudin Fauzi has offered to stand as an independent candidate in the Pulai parliamentary by-election next month.

Samsudin, 47, who also contested the Putrajaya parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) as an independent candidate, said he aimed to bring the voice of NGOs to Parliament if elected.

He also said he decided to throw his hat in the ring after seeing more focus being given to positions rather than people’s issues after GE15.

“I feel that there is a need for an NGO (representative) to bring the people’s voice to the Parliament.

“We need to convey what is happening to the people because we are directly involved in dealing with various consumer issues. We listen to people’s grievances every day.

“I have been commuting to Pulai for three weeks now to collect data. I have seen many who are struggling with the rising prices of goods,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The Kluang-born man also said he chose to stand as an independent because he did not want to be bound by any political party.

“I’m not here to split the vote. I want the people to understand that choosing an independent candidate will not disrupt the government’s stability.

“The people’s voice already exists in Parliament (through the elected MPs) and I am opening the door for other NGOs to progress further,” he added.

In GE15, Perikatan Nasional’s Radzi Jidin won the Putrajaya parliamentary seat with a 2,310-vote majority, defeating five challengers, including Samsudin and incumbent Tengku Adnan Mansor of Barisan Nasional.

The Election Commission has fixed Aug 26 for nominations, Sept 5 for early voting and Sept 9 for polling for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the domestic trade and cost of living minister, on July 23.