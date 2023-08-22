The Kedah menteri besar says as Kedah only has 11 state exco members, each of them has to hold multiple portfolios.

PETALING JAYA: Sanusi Nor has brushed off criticism for taking on eight portfolios in the Kedah state executive council.

The Kedah menteri besar said the federal Cabinet had 28 ministers, but that some ministers held two or three portfolios.

“(Whereas) at state level, we only have 11 (executive councillors) and so each exco member will hold multiple portfolios in order to be aligned with the federal government,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also said there were structures within the state government that did not exist at the federal level, and vice versa, but did not elaborate.

Sanusi, who is Jeneri assemblyman, heads the committees for state planning; mineral and geoscience; land resources; finance; state-linked companies; State Economic Action Council; development; and external relations.

Earlier, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi had criticised Sanusi for taking on eight portfolios in the council, saying the menteri besar should have delegated more duties to his exco members.

Puad told FMT that Sanusi’s duties should be to set the state’s course and policies, describing it as excessive for him to chair eight committees.

He also said Sanusi should be focusing on two important portfolios, namely land resources and finance. These portfolios are important as they will enable him to control the state’s direction and policies.