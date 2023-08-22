MERSING: A man and a woman were seriously injured when strong waves ripped the bottom of their boat in the waters off Pulau Tinggi here this morning.

Mersing police chief Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the 29-year-old man hurt his back while the woman, 34, sustained injuries on her legs.

Eight other passengers onboard suffered minor injuries, he said in a statement today.

Razak said the 9am incident involved a group of 10, comprising four men, including two crew members, and six women.

“The group was on its way to Pulau Aur near here when strong waves hit the boat and shattered the bottom. The passengers were tossed about, resulting in a few of them getting injured.”

They were rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the marine police and sent to the Mersing Hospital for treatment, he said.