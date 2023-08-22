Athletes must adhere to rules set by the state government, including wearing tights covering the knee and navel.

PETALING JAYA: The Terengganu Fight Festival (T-Fight Festival) 2023, which will take place at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium from Sept 29 to 30, will be shariah-compliant.

Terengganu Sports Council assistant director Nasree Najmi said the “shariah-compliant sports” and “Fit Is Sunnah” concepts were not new, having been implemented during a series of muay thai tournaments in the state before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

“The state government has given some guidelines to follow where athletes can wear shorts but must wear tights covering the knee and the navel.

“Other sports are also not exempt. Whatever sport athletes want to contest, the organisers must adhere to the state government’s policy,” he told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Singamuda Kuda Merah PDRM club boxer Rafi Abdul Manaf said the implementation of the “shariah-compliant sports” would not affect his performance, Bernama reported.

“Adhering to this concept will not affect my fight routine and I can still put up my best performance,” said Rafi, who is better known as Mat Ropi.

Terengganu Muay Thai Association president Najmi Abdullah said the T-Fight Festival 2023 will enhance the image of the state government, which is committed to making the sports tourism industry a success.

He also said the festival will attempt to make history by being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records through a non-stop 16-hour martial arts performance, involving karate, wushu, taekwondo, silat, boxing and judo experts.

The two-day festival is expected to be attended by 10,000 to 20,000 spectators.