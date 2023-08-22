KUALA LUMPUR: The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft that crashed at Bandar Elmina last week will be sent to its manufacturer in Florida, United States, for its data to be retrieved.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said this comes after Singapore’s Technical Transport Safety Bureau (TTSB) failed to retrieve the data from the CVR.

“The lab in Singapore couldn’t retrieve the data due to technical issues, so the chief of the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will return (from Singapore) and brief me today.

“We will prepare for the AAIB team to fly to Florida as soon as possible,” he said at a press conference today.

Previously, the AAIB had faced difficulties in retrieving the data as the CVR was badly damaged.

It managed to remove the “memory puck” containing the voice recording data and sent it to the TTSB lab to obtain the last 30 minutes of the recording.

The Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina last Thursday, killing 10, including Pahang executive councillor and Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun, 53.

The aircraft was on a flight from Langkawi to Subang Airport. It had been cleared to land at 2.48pm but crashed two minutes later.

