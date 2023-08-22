Deputy communications and digital minister Teo Nie Ching says such programmes are now only available in selected schools.

PETALING JAYA: The information department is collaborating with the state education department and the Election Commission (EC) to introduce simulation programmes in schools nationwide to educate students on the voting process.

Deputy communications and digital minister Teo Nie Ching said such programmes were now only available in selected schools, reported Bernama.

“Currently, the programme is limited to schools that have a ‘Kelab Malaysiaku’. In Penang, for example, there are 39 schools with this club. Another 809 schools across the country have this club.

“We have developed modules for the programme. We are planning to expand this programme to all schools nationwide in collaboration with the information department and EC,” she told reporters after officiating the Semarak Gemilang @Kelab Malaysiaku event at St Xavier’s Institution in George Town.

She said the aim is to offer students insights into the process, given the automatic voter registration once they turn 18.

“They will have the opportunity to understand and witness how the voting system is implemented in our country,” she said.

The simulation enables students to practise the voting process, including queuing in lines, verifying identities, learning how to fold ballot papers, and more.

During the event, Teo also presented the Rahmah package for prepaid mobile internet to selected students in the school. The package was introduced on Feb 28 this year.

As of July 31, a total of 166,458 packages had been registered nationwide, she said.

The package is offered at the price of RM30, with 30 gigabytes of data for a duration of six months and a speed of three megabits per second (Mbps).

According to Teo, users enjoy a 50% cost savings compared to existing packages.