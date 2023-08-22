The world No 13 took just 39 minutes to overcome Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie after a spell of first-round losses.

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia pulled off a pleasant surprise by sweeping aside Indonesian star Jonatan Christie in straight sets in the first round of the 2023 World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, today.

Zii Jia, the world number 13 is currently embroiled in a spat with the Badminton Association of Malaysia over an issue of attire during training at the Academy Badminton Malaysia.

He took just 39 minutes to overcome his formidable opponent, ranked world number five, in straight sets 21-13, 21-15 at the Royal Arena.

The Malaysian is not expected to face a serious challenge in the second round since he is scheduled to face Canada’s Brian Yang (ranked 27th).

Of late, Zii Jia has been going through a rocky path in competitions, losing in the first round of at least four major competitions.

Another Malaysian professional, Goh Jin Wei, took just 30 minutes to overcome Hungary’s Vivien Sandorhazi 21-18, 21-15 in straight sets and move into the second round.

The 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games gold medal winner, however, is expected to face an uphill battle in the second round after being drawn against world number one, An Se Young from South Korea in the second round tomorrow.

There was disappointment for Malaysia’s S Kisona in the women’s singles. She lost to Taiwan’s Pai Yu Po 22-20, 19-21, 13-21.

Five Malaysians will be in action in the first round tomorrow: Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles); Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing and Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien (women’s doubles) and two mixed doubles pairs Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie.