Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also invited the newly elected Thai prime minister to visit Malaysia in the near future to further strengthen bilateral ties.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated former property mogul Srettha Thavisin on his election as the new prime minister of Thailand.

Anwar also invited Srettha to visit the country in the near future to strengthen ties between Malaysia and Thailand in various fields.

“Hopefully, the relationship between Malaysia and Thailand will continue to be strengthened for mutual benefit,” he said in a Facebook post, which was accompanied by a video clip showing Anwar’s conversation with Srettha.

In the video, Srettha also expressed hope to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and hoped to meet Anwar soon.

Earlier, AFP reported that Srettha had received royal endorsement from Thailand’s king to assume office later in the day.

Srettha, of the Pheu Thai party, was long associated with billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra. He will head a coalition government that controversially includes pro-military parties.

Srettha was approved in a joint vote of both houses of Parliament yesterday just hours after Thaksin returned to the kingdom after 15 years in exile – and was immediately jailed on old graft cases. He was admitted to hospital on his first night in prison, for heart and blood pressure problems.

Srettha’s confirmation ended three months of deadlock and wrangling in Thailand that began with the May general election.