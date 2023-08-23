Picture News provides schools with accessible news resources to facilitate engaging and dynamic lessons.

PETALING JAYA: A partnership between two educational organisations will pave the way for Malaysian students to access news resources for their studies.

The collaboration, involving the Association of Science, Technology and Innovation (ASTI) and UK-based Picture News, will also see the organisations develop educational programmes and products.

ASTI and Picture News recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the collaboration.

Picture News equips more than 5,000 schools in the UK with access to news resources to facilitate engaging and dynamic lessons.

These resources allow children to learn about the world, fostering independence and a genuine passion for learning.

Its founder, Katie Harrison, said as the awareness of global issues among young people continues to grow, the programme provides a platform for children to delve into these topics.

On a weekly basis, a team of teachers design a poster containing strong news visuals from Picture News, which their students can discuss and talk about.

With the signing of the MoU, Harrison said more schools in Malaysia would be able to take part in this programme.

The resources can help teachers spark conversations about current events with their students, she said.

“Based on feedback from our teachers and our schools utilising these resources every week, it’s evident that they not only encourage children to enhance their critical literacy and critical thinking skills but also empower them to evoke change,” she told FMT.

Harrison said many children, upon learning about the war in Ukraine through Picture News’ resources, took the initiative to seek ways to provide assistance and raise funds for those affected by the conflict.

“Providing them with opportunities to learn about ongoing events and enabling them to reflect on it transforms them into global citizens who genuinely care about the world around them,” she said.

She also said every resource undergoes external verification to prevent the inclusion of biases or fake news, and educational psychologists are also involved in vetting the materials.

ASTI president Yunus Yasin said the MoU would allow both parties to leverage each other’s networks and resources.

Yunus said both organisations have decided to provide a free one-year subscription to up to 10 schools as a part of a pilot programme and expand access to valuable international news resources and improve the quality of education.