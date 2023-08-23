The two opposition reps in the state are PH’s Dr Hafidzah Mustakim and BN’s Syahbuddin Hashim.

PETALING JAYA: The two Kelantan opposition assemblymen will receive the same allocation as their Perikatan Nasional counterparts, says menteri besar Nassuruddin Daud.

“We will be fair (in distributing allocations) to everyone, including the opposition assemblymen,” Utusan Malaysia quoted Nassuruddin as saying after he announced the portfolios of the state executive councillors.

“Although various political parties took part in the state election, it (the election) is now over. What we are left with are representatives of the people. We will give all of them equal allocations.”

PN secured 43 of the 45 seats contested. The two opposition seats were won by Pakatan Harapan’s Dr Hafidzah Mustakim (Kota Lama) and BN’s Syahbuddin Hashim (Galas).

Eleven assemblymen have been sworn in as members of the state exco, Berita Harian reported. They comprise 10 from PAS and one from Bersatu.

Nassuruddin will chair the state committees for planning, public administration, finance, economy and land.

Deputy menteri besar Fadzli Hassan will take charge of regional development, natural resources, integrity, human development and law.