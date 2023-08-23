The division says the charges against Najib Razak in the 1MDB-IPIC case must be dropped if the document is authentic.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno division has joined calls for Attorney-General Idrus Harun to explain a purportedly leaked internal memo suggesting that the Attorney-General’s Chambers drop a 1MDB case involving Najib Razak.

Pekan Umno said Idrus must look into the document and explain the matter to the public, with the purported memo going viral since it was leaked.

“If the document is genuine, it is evident that there has been an injustice done to Najib Razak, a leader who has made significant contributions to the country,” division chief Fakhruddin Ariff said in a statement today.

“(If the document is genuine), the AGC must drop all six charges related to the 1MDB-International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) case.

“And it must investigate if there was any element of abuse of power in ensuring the charges against Najib would proceed.”

In October 2018, Najib and former Treasury secretary-general Irwan Serigar Abdullah were charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM6.6 billion worth of government funds, which allegedly included payments to Abu Dhabi-owned IPIC.

The alleged 12-page memo said an evaluation found that the available evidence in the case was “grossly insufficient to prove a prima facie case for the six charges, let alone to secure a conviction beyond reasonable doubt”.

It was purportedly sent to then attorney-general Tommy Thomas by the lead prosecutor in the case, Jamil Airpin, in September 2019.

The AGC has since said it is investigating the leak of the document, but did not confirm its authenticity.