Under Section 13, an accused must stay in prison pending the final outcome of court proceedings unless they are under 18, a woman, or sick.

PUTRAJAYA: The government is considering making amendments to Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), which deals with granting bail to Sosma detainees.

Under Sosma, an accused is denied bail and has to remain in prison pending the final outcome of a court proceeding. This is because the charge is said to be an offence that touches on national security.

However, Section 13 of Sosma allows for bail if the offender is aged below 18, is a woman, sick or an infirm person.

“One of the proposed amendments will be on the question of bail for (Sosma) detainees,” deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh told reporters after an event here today.

“Currently, we have more or less completed all discussions with stakeholders (on proposed amendments to Sosma). We will bring the proposed amendments to the Cabinet.”

However, he said, there is no specific timeline set for the amendments.

Ramkarpal reiterated that abolishing the law is not in the pipeline, adding that the government’s focus is on improving the Act rather than nullifying it.

Sosma was introduced in 2012 to replace the now-abolished Internal Security Act. Both laws allow for prolonged periods of detention without trial.

Previously, in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the 14th general election, the coalition had pledged to repeal “draconian laws”, including Sosma.

However, repealing the law was not listed in PH’s manifesto for last year’s general election.

Earlier this month, about 100 family members of 69 Sosma detainees launched a hunger strike in front of Sungai Buloh prison to urge the government to release all prisoners and repeal the law.