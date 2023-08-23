The report outlines the blueprint’s impact in areas such as student performance, teacher training and technological integration in classrooms.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013-2025 has been a success in the 10 years since its implementation, according to the education ministry’s 2022 annual report launched today.

The ministry said the 2022 annual report outlines the ministry’s achievements throughout the blueprint’s implementation as well as its areas of focus for this year.

“Every annual report on the blueprint since 2013 shows the transformative achievements over the past decade,” said the ministry in a statement.

“From improved student performance and improved teacher training to the integration of technology in the classrooms, the report outlines the blueprint’s impact on education at all levels,” the statement added, according to a Bernama report.

The statement said the blueprint had launched a comprehensive education action plan aimed at transforming the country’s education landscape.

“This transformation plan aims to address issues of accessibility, quality, equity, unity and efficiency, setting an ambitious trajectory for the country’s education sector,” it said.

The ministry said although there were various challenges and obstacles since the blueprint was launched, they could be overcome with determination and innovation.

The 2022 annual report was launched by education minister Fadhlina Sidek at the Raja Tun Uda Library in Shah Alam today.