Perikatan Nasional names Zulkifli Jaafar and Dr Mazri Yahya to stand in Pulai and Simpang Jeram, respectively.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional has unveiled its candidates for the Sept 9 by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat in Johor.

The coalition named businessman Zulkifli Jaafar as its candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat while vascular surgeon Dr Mazri Yahya will stand in Simpang Jeram.

Their names were announced by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin at an event in Johor.

Zulkifli is Pulai Bersatu deputy chief, while Mazri is PAS’s state deputy chief.

The seats were previously held by the late Salahuddin Ayub, who was Amanah deputy president and the domestic trade and cost of living minister. He died on July 23 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

Amanah had already unveiled its candidates for the by-elections, with former Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat to stand in Pulai and Nazri Abdul Rahman to contest in Simpang Jeram.