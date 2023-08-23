He says Pakatan Harapan component parties will assist in campaigning and finding ways to encourage more Johor people to cast their votes on Sept 9.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan Kaiat, is confident of winning the seat in the polls next month if the voter turnout exceeds 70%.

The former Johor assembly speaker said a lower turnout percentage would pose the biggest challenge to PH.

Suhaizan, who is also state Amanah vice-chairman, said PH component parties will assist in campaigning and finding ways to encourage the Johor people to cast their votes come Sept 9.

“I have been focusing on the Pulai area for a long time. The community’s response seems positive, so I hope that they will choose the best candidate,” he told reporters after meeting the Indian community at the Arulmigu Raja Mariamman Temple here.

The Pulai Amanah chief said he had met his Umno counterpart, Nur Jazlan Mohamed recently to seek his assistance in campaigning for the upcoming by-election and mobilising 18,000 Umno members in the area.

When asked about the Perikatan Nasional candidate Zulkifli Jaafar, Suhaizan said he would not downplay the challenge posed by his opponent as he respects the Pulai Bersatu deputy chief and hopes for fair competition between them.

The Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat were vacated following the death of the incumbent Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission has fixed nomination day on Aug 26, early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9 for both by-elections.