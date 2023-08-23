State Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias says a ‘collective decision’ has been reached between BN and PH.

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias expects the party to be given fewer than five executive councillor positions in the new state government.

The Pertang assemblyman said a collective decision had been reached after discussions on the matter between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, which are forming the state government after winning a two-thirds majority in the Aug 12 state election.

“We have finished our discussions, including with the party president, and we have come to a conclusion,” he told FMT.

“We will certainly get more than two (seats), but it’s not going to be five. (This is) in accordance with the share (of seats) we have.

“We share power in the unity government. We need to compromise, and as partners, we don’t consider others to be beneath us.”

Previously, Jalaluddin had expressed the hope that BN would be given five or six exco seats in the state government.

Negeri Sembilan is the last state to announce its list of exco members after the PH-BN coalition won 31 out of 36 state assembly seats in the state polls.

PH won 17 seats, BN 14, and Perikatan Nasional five.

Umno, which entered the state election without its BN partners MCA and MIC, secured all 14 seats for BN

PH components DAP, PKR and Amanah secured 11, five and one seat, respectively.

Jalaluddin also said the swearing-in ceremony for the exco members would be held at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah tomorrow.

He said menteri besar Aminuddin Harun would meet the PH-BN assemblymen this morning.

Aminuddin, who is also the Sikamat assemblyman, was reappointed the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar for a second term on Aug 14.