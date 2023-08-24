The seats fell vacant after Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub died last month after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is optimistic that it can retain the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat with a comfortable majority in the upcoming by-elections.

In a Bernama report, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the party is confident that it can repeat the “victorious momentum” from the recently concluded state elections.

“We are confident that with the (cooperation) of partners in the unity government, we can win with a bigger majority and get a comfortable victory,” he said.

“The momentum and atmosphere will be better in Johor (for the by-elections),” he added during a press conference.

The Election Commission has declared Aug 26 as nomination day for both the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

Polling day has been set for Sept 9 and early voting will be on Sept 5.

Pakatan Harapan will be represented by former Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat in Pulai while Nazri Abdul Rahman is contesting the Simpang Jeram seat. Both men are from Amanah.

The seats fell vacant after Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub died last month after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Salahuddin was also the domestic trade and cost of living minister.

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional named businessman Zulkifli Jaafar as its candidate for the Pulai seat while vascular surgeon Dr Mazri Yahya will stand in Simpang Jeram.