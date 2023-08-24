Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun says the assembly will hold a special sitting to swear in the speaker and deputy speaker.

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun has announced the list of portfolios for his 11-member executive council after its first meeting at Bangunan Wisma Negeri here today.

Aminuddin will chair the Islamic affairs and security committee; finance, land and natural resources committee; and investment, infrastructure, public utilities and amenities committee.

Jalaluddin Alias has been assigned the rural development, plantation and commodities committee; and the agriculture, food security and cost of living committee.

Four assemblymen return to the exco. Teo Kok Seong (Bahau) will chair the industry and non-Islamic affairs committee; Nicole Tan (Bukit Kepayang) will chair the tourism, arts and culture committee; S Veerapan (Repah) will take charge of the entrepreneurship, human resources, climate change, cooperatives and consumerism committee; and J Arul Kumar (Nilai) will be in charge of local government development, housing and transport committee.

They are joined by five new faces. Noorzunita Begum Ibrahim (Pilah) chairs the women, family and community affairs committee; Ismail Lasim (Seri Menanti) chairs the education and human capital committee; Mustapha Nagoor (Palong) the youth and sports development committee; Faizal Ramli (Linggi) the heritage, technology, innovation and digital committee; and Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman (Ampangan) the health, unity, information, national integration and NGOs committee.

Aminuddin, the assemblyman for Sikamat, also said the exco discussed the date for the 15th Negeri Sembilan assembly, and the appointment of the state speaker and deputy speaker.

“Names have not been determined for either position because the list needs to be sent seven days before the sitting is held. We will hold a special sitting for them to be sworn in on Sept 26,” he said.