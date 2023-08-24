The prime minister promises to boost funding in the next budget to renovate rundown accommodation.

IPOH: The government will try to obtain additional funding in the next budget for the construction and repair of police quarters, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he was told that only 40-60% of these housing projects were habitable, while the rest were unsafe.

“God willing, in October (under the 2024 budget), we will try to obtain additional funds for housing.

“Most importantly, we will provide immediate funding for basic repairs, then the others can be attended to,” he said during a meet-and-greet session with personnel and families of the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force at Hall 1 of the GOF North Brigade here today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, announced recently that he had approved an additional RM200 million to upgrade armed forces facilities and housing nationwide, and RM40 million for police housing, including in the Eastern Sabah Security Command area.