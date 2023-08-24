The Umno president says today’s gathering is about the Umno presidential institution and not about himself.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he will be paying a visit to all 191 Umno divisions across the country to meet divisional leaders, starting tomorrow.

Speaking to about 900 Wanita Umno members at a gathering in support of the party president, Zahid said he wanted to meet grassroots leaders, but fell short of saying why.

“I need to go down (to the ground) to teach the grassroots. But please call me ‘ayahanda’,” he said in jest.

“Not ‘ayah’ (father). ‘Ayah’ is for young people. From today onwards, officially, call me ‘ayahanda’,” the Barisan Nasional chairman said during the gathering at Umno’s headquarters here.

“That’s just a joke,” he said, before expressing appreciation for the support of Wanita Umno leaders at the central and divisional levels.

Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, added that today’s gathering was not about himself, but it was about defending the Umno presidential institution.

“I hope we get to meet again soon. Together, let us ensure victory for (the unity alliance’s) candidates in Pulai, Simpang Jeram, and, most importantly, our BN candidate in Pelangai.”

Earlier, Zahid said BN would defend the Pelangai state seat in Pahang in the Oct 7 by-election.

The by-election is being held following the death of its assemblyman Johari Harun.

The by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats will be contested by Amanah’s Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman, respectively.

There have been calls for Zahid to step down as Umno president or hold fresh party elections following the BN lynchpin’s dismal performance in the Aug 12 six state elections.

Umno had won only 19 of the 108 state seats it contested in the state polls.