Prosecution alleges sergeant-major took a slew of payments of between RM100 and RM2,000 over a two-year period.

KUANTAN: It took four court interpreters more than 40 minutes to read out 98 charges of accepting bribes to a police sergeant-major.

Anuar Yaakob, 54, pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today before judge Ahmad Zamzani Zain to having accepted RM31,400 in bribes between January 2021 and October 2022.

The father-of-three is alleged to have received between RM100 and RM2,000 from several people connected to his official duties, with the money being transferred online to his bank account.

He is alleged to have committed the offences in Kuantan while attached to the investigation/legal division (D5) of the Pahang headquarters’ CID unit as a sergeant and then as chief of the Cherating police station as a sergeant-major.

Anuar, who has more than 30 years of service, was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison term of two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Rifah Izzati Abdul Mutalif of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) proposed bail of RM15,000.

Baharuddin Ahmad Kassim, representing Anuar, asked for a lower bail as his client was earning about RM3,000 a month and had to support his family which included his ageing parents.

Zamzani set bail at RM15,000 in one surety and ordered Anuar to report to the MACC office every month, hand over his passport to the court and refrain from influencing the prosecution witnesses.

The court set Sept 25 for submission of documents.