KEPALA BATAS: Police arrested a drug addict after the man set fire to his two-storey family house in Pokok Sena, here, yesterday.

According to police, the man went berserk when his younger brother refused to give him cigarettes.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Asri Shafie said the 47-year-old suspect was believed to have set the house on fire at about 9pm yesterday, while his younger brother was making a police report about his rampage.

“Fearing for his safety, the younger brother made a police report after the suspect went on a rampage at home. While he was at the police station, he received a phone call informing him that his house was on fire.

“Neighbours said the suspect had set fire to the house and they managed to subdue him before handing him over to the police,” Asri said.

He said the two-storey house, with the upper part made of wood and the lower part made of bricks, was gutted along with four unused motorcycles.

The kitchen of the house next door also caught fire.

Asri said the unemployed man admitted setting fire to the curtains in his bedroom with a lighter before the fire spread to the entire house.

“The man lived in the house with his mother and younger brother but she was away visiting her daughter in Balik Pulau,” he said, adding that the man, who tested positive for drugs, also had 14 criminal and drug-related records.