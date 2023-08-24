The anti-graft agency urges the public not to share fake or unverified information.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied issuing a statement that it is investigating public services department (JPA) director-general Zulkapli Mohamed.

The statement which went viral on social media claimed that MACC was investigating Zulkapli over a RM300,000 corruption case during his tenure as chief executive officer at Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

The statement claimed that MACC had discovered several transactions that did not adhere to procedures.

“MACC denies issuing a media statement regarding a corruption investigation involving the JPA director-general dated Aug 23, 2023, as shared on social media,” it said in a statement.

“We urge the public not to share information that is fake or if its authenticity cannot be confirmed.”

On July 26, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement denying that Zulkapli was being investigated for corruption.