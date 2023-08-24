The Kampung Orang Asli Tonggang settlement is believed to be the second Orang Asli village to receive the internet device in the country.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has approved the installation of a Starlink satellite internet device at an Orang Asli village in Ulu Kinta, Perak, today.

“I will speak to communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil to bring one (Starlink) unit here so students, teachers and youths can benefit from using the internet,” Berita Harian reported him as saying.

In a Bernama report, he said the internet quality in the village was “almost non-existent” although there are 435 villagers there.

Anwar, who was on a working trip to the village, said the installation will be done as part of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), making it a means of helping the people get internet coverage.

Also present was Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad and Hulu Kinta assemblyman Arafat Varisai Mahamad.

Kampung Orang Asli in Hulu Kemensah, Selangor, became the first Orang Asli village to receive the Starlink device last week.

In July, Anwar said the government would buy 40 units of Starlink internet devices for use in universities, colleges and schools across the country.

Starlink is a satellite communications device from SpaceX that provides internet links through the SpaceX constellation of satellites in low-earth orbit.

Anwar said Starlink can also be used to generally improve internet coverage in rural areas.

On another matter, Anwar also announced that the government has approved a RM400,000 allocation to build a new school block at SK Seri Tanjong, which is also located at Kampung Orang Asli Tonggang.

“The village chief said the children here do not have enough places to study and they have to resort to using the school canteen as their classroom,” he said.

“I don’t want (this project) to be postponed. It must be completed by this year.”