Residents say the sensitivity of Muslims was not considered, especially since it will be held two days after Maulidur Rasul.

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has asked the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) to withdraw its approval for the Viral Lagu TikTok concert, scheduled to be held at Dewan Milenium in Kepala Batas on Sept 30.

Deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid said residents have objected to the concert for not taking into account the sensitivity of Muslims, especially since it will be held two days after Maulidur Rasul,

“I have asked MBSP to cancel the approval for the concert. However, the organisers have requested to relocate the venue to Batu Kawan with additional conditions.

“The residents (in Kepala Batas) submitted their official objection to the MBSP mayor recently,” he said in a statement.

Posters of the concert featuring singer Baby Shima and several artistes from Indonesia had gone viral since Tuesday.

However, the posters do not provide information about the organisers.

Bertam assemblyman Reezal Merican Naina Merican also voiced his objection to the concert, saying he had asked #TeamBertamKita to submit an official objection to MBSP mayor Azhar Arshad.

“Firstly, such an event is not suitable to be held in Kepala Batas, and secondly, it is scheduled to take place two days after Muslims celebrate Maulidur Rasul,” he said in a Facebook post.